U.S. reacts to Israel killing Hamas' Yahya Sinwar The State Department and the Pentagon reacted to the death of Hamas' Yahya Sinwar after an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Reacting to the news, the U.S. is highlighting the hopes for Israeli hostages to be released and a potential resolution in the Israel-Hamas war. CBS News contributor Sam Vinograd breaks down the importance of the operation that led to Sinwar's death.