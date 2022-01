U.S. on alert for potential cyberattack from Russia over Ukraine Russia's growing threats stretch from Eastern Europe to power grids in the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning about Moscow having the capability to carry out a range of cyberattacks against important websites and critical infrastructure. CBS News cybersecurity analyst Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joined CBS News with more.