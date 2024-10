U.S. making another push to end war in Gaza, U.S. envoy in Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the Middle East again this week to continue to push for a cease-fire in Gaza. That visit will come after U.S. Envoy Amos Hochstein's trip to Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.