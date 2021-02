U.S. intelligence report on Khashoggi killing released, U.S. imposes visa restrictions A U.S. intelligence report on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was released. It concludes that "Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi." The report could bring further strain on U.S.-Saudi relations. Margaret Brennan reports.