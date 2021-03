U.S. House cancels Thursday session as intelligence bulletin warns of threat against Capitol Washington, D.C. is on heightened alert and the U.S. House has canceled its Thursday session after a new law enforcement bulletin warned "militia violent extremists" have discussed plans to take over the Capitol on or around March 4. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers during a hearing Wednesday, "We know the threats are through the roof." Kris Van Cleave reports.