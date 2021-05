U.S. forces in Guam "ready" to counter potential clash with N. Korea Guam is a U.S. territory that's apparently within range of Kim Jong Un's most sophisticated missiles. For "CBSN: On Assignment," CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers traveled to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to learn how the U.S. would counter a potential clash with North Korea. Watch the full report Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBSN.