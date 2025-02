U.S. envoy says talks with Ukraine are positive amid Trump criticism of Zelenskyy Ukraine and European allies are being vigilant after a meeting between U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kellogg praised what he called a "positive" meeting after a war of words between President Trump and the Ukrainian president. BBC correspondent Abdujalil Abdurasulov and CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi have the latest.