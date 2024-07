U.S. denies involvement in killing of Hamas leader, pushing to cool tensions in region The U.S. says it was an Israeli operation that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they had not been informed of the strike in advance. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more on the U.S. reaction to the killing and how it may affect negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza.