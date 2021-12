U.S. COVID-19 cases nearly double in past week as Omicron spreads As COVID-19 cases rise, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new tool to help fight the pandemic: Pfizer's COVID-19 pill has been granted emergency use authorization. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports and Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in Los Angeles, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest pandemic news and how to stay safe during the holidays.