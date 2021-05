U.S. coronavirus vaccinations speed up as cases plummet from winter peak The U.S. has vaccinated 40% of its population against the coronavirus. As Meg Oliver reports, the major strides in the nation's recovery come just in time for a holiday weekend. Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.