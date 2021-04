U.S. vaccination efforts face setbacks as cases and hospitalizations rise Variants are fueling a rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across the U.S. as vaccination efforts face new setbacks. But as Nikki Battiste shows us, one doctor believes the nation will "overcome" this virus by June. Dr. Teresa Amato, the director of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, joined CBSN with more on how we'll get there.