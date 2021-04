U.S. coronavirus infections jump for 4th straight week as variants spread Coronavirus infections have increased in the U.S. for four consecutive weeks and young Americans are leading the surge. But as CBS News' David Begnaud reports, it's not all bad news as the nation hits a new daily vaccination record. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and professor of otolaryngology at Columbia University, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.