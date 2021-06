U.S. commemorates Juneteenth on Saturday This weekend, the nation is commemorating Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in Texas in 1865. President Biden signed legislation this week to make it the first new federal holiday in 36 years. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports from the White House. Then, CBS News contributor Antjuan Seawright joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why some advocates say making the day a federal holiday is only a small step towards achieving racial justice and equality.