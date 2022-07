U.S. Capitol Police officer says he's doesn't accept rioter's apology right now A man who was part of the group that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 apologized to Capitol Police officers after he testified this week during a public hearing. Officer Harry Dunn was on the receiving end of that apology, and he joined CBS News' Ben Tracy to discuss whether or not he accepts it, as well as his thoughts on the hearings.