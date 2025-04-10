Watch CBS News

U.S. bag designer says she's already feeling the pain from Trump's China tariffs

President Trump may have imposed a 90-day pause on many of his new tariffs, but he did not pause the ones on China. In fact, he pushed them even higher. Those triple-digit tariffs are already starting to take a toll on thousands of U.S. businesses that import goods from America's third-largest trading partner. Nancy Cordes reports. Then, "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson speaks to a Chicago Fed official about businesses facing uncertainty.
