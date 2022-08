U.S. Air Force translator stranded in Kabul opens up about life one year after U.S. withdrawal One year on from what many see as the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Imtiaz Tyab met in a safe house with a former Afghan interpreter with the U.S. Air Force left behind in Kabul who still hasn't got his SIV American visa. He lives in hiding, fearing Taliban retaliation against him.