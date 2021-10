U.S. administers 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as some states struggle with vaccinations The U.S. has administered more than 400 million coronavirus vaccine doses. However, some states are still lagging behind in vaccination efforts. Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the battle against vaccine hesitancy in Idaho. Then, Dr. Brandi Freeman, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to break down the day's coronavirus headlines.