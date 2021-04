Uptick in cybercrime ahead of Rio Olympic Games The road to the Olympics in Rio de Janerio has been a bumpy one to say the least, plagued by worries about Zika, doping, water pollution, street violence and construction delays. But now, with the summer games opening in less than a month, there's a new concern -- cybercrime. Devin Redmond, vice president and general manager of social media security at the leading cybersecurity company Proofpoint joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how cybercriminals are exploiting the Olympic games.