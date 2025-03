Updates on missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki A judge has ruled that Joshua Riibe is "free to leave" the Dominican Republic, but Riibe is still without his passport, which was confiscated by authorities last week. Riibe was seen in video walking with Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki and is presumed to be the last person who saw her alive. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports.