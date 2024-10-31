Unintended Consequences I Sunday on 60 Minutes

Watch CBS News

This Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi interviews doctors and mothers who say abortion laws in Texas intended to stop abortions are resulting in unintended consequences, hurting women with desired pregnancies and the people who care for them.
