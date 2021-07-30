Understanding the history of Nicodemus, Kansas President Biden's infrastructure plan could pass through the Senate as soon as this weekend. Historically, plans surrounding U.S. infrastructure have been a make-or-break issue for communities of color nationwide. One example of this is the last remaining Black settlement west of the Mississippi, Nicodemus, Kansas. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright joined CBSN to discuss his recent op-ed for The Hill, "Why a small town in Kansas still represents hope for Black Americans," along with the backstory of the historic town.