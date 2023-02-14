Watch CBS News

Understanding heart attack warning signs in women

Many women are not aware that heart attack symptoms can be different for men and women. Neck or jaw pain, shortness of breath, nausea and fatigue are more common symptoms in women. Norah O'Donnell takes a look.
