Undeniable love story of Nancy and Ronald Reagan The nation is remembering former first lady Nancy Reagan. During her lifetime she played many roles: actress, mother, advocate for Alzheimer’s research. She also transformed the role of the first lady. But by her own account, her most important role was that of Ronald Reagan's wife and fierce protector. Her death has led many to look back on the classic love story between herself and President Ronald Reagan. Bill Plante reports.