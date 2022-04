U.N. says Russia starving Ukrainians in Mariupol to death: CBS News Flash April 15, 2022 The U.N. World Food Program says Ukrainians in Mariupol are starving to death and Russian forces won’t let relief supplies in. California is delaying a plan to require all schoolchildren to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And Prince Harry and Meghan met with the Queen in-person, reportedly for the first time in two years, on their way to the Invictus Games in The Netherlands.