U.N. says Israel and Gaza conflict could escalate to "full-scale war" A United Nations Middle East envoy warns that the latest conflict between Israel and Gaza could escalate into a "full-scale war." Meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Israel has the right to protect itself. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Tel Aviv with the latest.