U.N. chief to meet with Putin to push for ceasefire: CBS News Flash April 26, 2022 U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to broker a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today over America's "Remain in Mexico" policy for asylum seekers. And Warren Buffet will continue his tradition of auctioning off a charity lunch to raise money for the homeless this spring but says it will be the last one.