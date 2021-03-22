Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ultimate Frisbee's U.S. Open kicks off

Twenty four teams from around the world have descended upon Minnesota to compete in the U.S. Open of Ultimate Frisbee. The U.S. Olympic Committee recently recognized the game as an official sport. Brandon Scott reports.
