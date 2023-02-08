Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.K. Parliament, asks for more support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited London on Wednesday during his first trip to the U.K. since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed Parliament, where he pushed for more support for his country's fighter pilots. CBS News foreign correspondent Imitaz Tyab joined Anne-Marie Green and Shanelle Kaul to talk about the speech and Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles III.