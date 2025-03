Ukraine's reaction to Trump and Putin's call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to speak with President Trump Wednesday in the wake of Mr. Trump's Tuesday call with Russian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on that and the president's continued attacks against a federal judge who issued a court order to stop the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to carry out deportations.