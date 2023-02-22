Watch CBS News

Ukraine's children cope with trauma of war

The United Nations said nearly 500 Ukrainian children have been killed, and almost a 1,000 wounded, since Russia's invasion. Charlie D'Agata reports on the deep emotional scars the war has inflicted on Ukraine's children.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.