Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says he is ready to negotiate with Putin Ukraine says it has taken back a critical suburb near Kyiv, but the port city Mariupol is under near constant bombardment from Russia. President Zelenskyy says he is ready to negotiate with Putin. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports, and then former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what those negotiations might look like.