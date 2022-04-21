Ukraine says Mariupol apparently on verge of falling: CBS News Flash April 21, 2022 Ukraine says the besieged port city of Mariupol may be on the brink of falling to Russia. Moscow also released video of a test launch of a new ballistic missile potentially capable of evading defense systems. The Capitol was evacuated after a plane carrying an Army parachute team to Nationals Stadium for a pre-game ceremony didn’t get appropriate fly-by permission. And Mattel has released a new Barbie doll of -- Queen Elizabeth, in honor of her 96th birthday and just ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.