Ukraine says 7 killed in Russian strikes as “local women” spy network busted The Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk was hit by Russian missiles, leaving at least seven people dead and dozens injured. Also, Ukraine’s SBU counterintelligence agency said it arrested three more Ukrainian women from the Pokrovsk district who were allegedly part of a covert network of Russian agents transmitting the movements of Ukrainian combat aircraft, personnel and military vehicles to the enemy. Ramy Inocencio reports.