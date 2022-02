People in Ukraine are on edge as U.S. intelligence reports Russian commanders have received orders to invade Millions of Ukrainians are facing uncertainty as the crisis with Russia continues. More than 150,000 Russian troops, warplanes and other equipment are massed at the borders. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the standoff, then CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins "CBS News Mornings" from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with more on how people are reacting.