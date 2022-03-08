Fears of a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: CBS News Flash, March 8, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on President Biden to implement a no-fly zone -- something the U.S. has opposed so far. But U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered 500 additional troops to nearby Poland, Romania and Germany to, "respond to the current security environment in light of Russia's renewed aggression against Ukraine. Russia has proposed a new ceasefire in five Ukrainian cities. Ukraine has yet to formally agree to the proposal. The U.N. estimates at least 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.