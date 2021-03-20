Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ukraine forces kill pro-Russian insurgents

Ukraine's interior minister says his forces are gaining ground against pro-Russian forces in the city of Slovyansk. CBS News foreign correspondent Clarissa Ward reports from Donetsk, Ukraine, where the local airport has been closed.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.