WorldView: U.K. hospitals still strained; Hong Kong charges pro-democracy activists

Despite a successful vaccine rollout so far, ICUs in Britain are still bearing the brunt of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has charged over 40 pro-democracy activists for violating the national security law. Nigerian police are searching for hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls. And Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu blames Iran for an explosion on a ship in the Gulf of Oman. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with today's headlines.
