Uber accused of using technology covertly to foil government investigations Former Uber lobbyist Mark MacGann has come forward as the source who leaked more than 100,000 company documents known as the "Uber Files." The documents show the ride-hailing giant used covert technology to thwart authorities from investigating Uber's business practices, a Washington Post report reveals. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano interview Joseph Menn, a technology reporter for "The Washington Post," about the scandal.