Uber paid hackers $100K to cover up data breach Hackers stole personal data for 57 million Uber customers and drivers, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday. The stolen information includes names, home addresses, mobile phone numbers and emails of 50 million people who have used Uber around the world. The breach also exposed the driver's licenses and other information for roughly 7 million drivers for the company, including 600,000 in the U.S.