UAW strike enters 3rd week, SAG-AFTRA resumes negotiations SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios resumed negotiations Monday, a week after the WGA reached a deal to end their strike. Meanwhile, the auto workers strike is now in its third week, but the UAW was able to reach an agreement with Mack Trucks to narrowly avoid a work stoppage for 4,000 other workers. Lauren Kaori Gurley, a labor reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the labor movements.