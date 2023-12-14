U.S. presses Israel for timetable in its Gaza ground offensive U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was in Israel Thursday, asking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a timeline on his country's offensive on Hamas in Gaza. Two U.S. officials told CBS News that Israel's current phase should be complete in two to three weeks, followed by lower levels of bombing for several months. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said at least 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. Ramy Inocencio has more.