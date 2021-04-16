Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. Navy SEAL killed in northern Iraq

A Navy SEAL was killed in an attack north of the Iraqi city of Mosul. It was a sudden outburst of fighting between Peshmerga forces and ISIS along a front that has been relatively peaceful. David Martin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.