U.S. Marines attacked during port visit in Turkey Two U.S. Marines serving on the USS Wasp were attacked during a port visit in Izmir, Turkey, the U.S. Navy says. Video of the incident shows a group of men forcing a bag over the head of one of the Marines as they restrain him. The U.S. military says the Marines were not injured and are back onboard their ship. Turkish authorities say they detained 15 people in connection with the attack.