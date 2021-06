Labor Department reports U.S. economy adds 559,000 jobs in May The Labor Department revealed the U.S. added 559,000 new jobs in May, nearly twice as many as April though lower than analysts' expectations. The nation's unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, its lowest point since the start of the pandemic. Michelle Meyer, head U.S. economist for Bank of America securities, joined CBSN to discuss the state of the economy.