U.S. government fighting to return WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the states to face espionage charges The U.S. government is asking a British court to allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to face federal espionage charges over the leak of documents about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Trevor Timm of the Freedom of the Press Foundation and Scott Anderson, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and former attorney-adviser for the U.S. State Department, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the case.