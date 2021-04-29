Live

U.S. drops bomb on Afghanistan

The Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. has dropped a massive bomb on an ISIS cave in Afghanistan. Dakota Wood, a retired lieutenant colonel and senior fellow of national defense at the Heritage Foundation, joins CBSN to discuss.
