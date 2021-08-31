U.S. completes its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan even though a small number of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies were unable to evacuate in time. Stateside, the White House pledged support to states hit by Hurricane Ida. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and The Washington Post's White House economics reporter Jeff Stein join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.