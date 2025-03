U.S. and Ukraine discuss ending war as Kyiv launches its largest drone attack on Russia As U.S. and Ukrainian officials begin peace talks in Saudi Arabia, Kyiv carried out its largest drone attack on Russia since the war began. Russian officials claim they shot down hundreds of drones, but at least two people were killed and 18 others injured. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs in the war are rebuilding their lives at the Superhumans Center. Holly Williams reports.