U.S. and Israel have had "conversations like friends do on the hard questions," Jake Sullivan says National security adviser Jake Sullivan tells "Face the Nation" that the U.S. has pressed Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Palestinian civilians amid growing pressure to protect civilians in Gaza as Israel expands its raids. "We have conversations like friends do on the hard questions that I talked about before — on issues associated with humanitarian aid, on distinguishing between terrorists and innocent civilians, on how Israel's thinking through its military operation," Sullivan said.