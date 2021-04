U.S. and Iran aiding Iraq in separate battles against ISIS Two key battles against ISIS raged Tuesday morning in Iraq: one for the city of Tikrit and the other in nearby Kirkuk Province. Iraqi forces say they took the center of a town outside ISIS-controlled Tikrit. Meanwhile, chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey says he's "a bit concerned" that the international coalition against ISIS may not stay together for the long term. Holly Williams reports.